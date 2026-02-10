Hoda Kotb returns to ‘Today’ anchor desk

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb returned to the “Today” anchor desk Feb. 9, 2026, filling in for Savannah Guthrie as she spends time with her family as the search for her missing mother extended over the one-week mark.

Due to the fast-moving and sensitive nature of this story, please be aware this post may be outdated. For the latest information about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, please check the NBC News website.

Kotb anchored from Studio 1A alongside Guthrie’s current co-anchor Craig Melvin.

Both Kotb and Melvin were originally scheduled to travel to Italy to assist with NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. Melvin was slated to host the network’s late-night coverage of the games, but Ahmed Fareed moved into the role after the network changed plans.

Kotb has also remained in New York.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will mark the first time in recent history that “Today” has not been anchored from somewhere near the Olympics host city. For years, the network would send almost its entire crew for about two weeks of on-site shows, though it was later cut back to around one week.

“Today” and NBC still have reporters in Italy covering the Olympics, including with regular live hits and other segments. Peter Alexander has taken over some of the duties Kotb was slated to handle.