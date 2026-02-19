ITV’s daytime programs move to studio at The Hospital Club

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ITV’s daytime programs “This Morning,” “Lorraine” and “Loose Women” moved to The Hospital Club in central London in January 2026, departing their former Television Centre home.

The move coincides with a broader reorganization of ITV’s programming and facilities, including the revamp of Studio 1 at ITN’s Gray’s Inn Road facility.

Moving to The Hospital Club

The Hospital Club is located at the corner of Endell Street and Shorts Gardens in Covent Garden. The building operated as St Paul’s Hospital until 1992. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen purchased the building in 1996 and converted it to a club and studio facility that opened in 2004, with the primary studio below ground in the basement.

Allen’s entity closed during the COVID-19 pandemic with Celebro Studios operating the facility from 2023 to May 2025. ITV Studios now occupies two floors of the building, including the renovated Club H studio.

At the facility, ITV is using the existing production control room.

Inside the studio

Jago Design worked with ITV on the scenic design for Studio 1, along with the multi-purpose set at The Hospital Club.

At Club H, the studio needed to accommodate three distinct programs airing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with minimal reset time between broadcasts. The design team also had to take into account tight access via a small lift and standard double doors, due to the basement location.

The resulting set is a 360-degree environment built from a combination of hard set, LED video walls and large-format tracking displays.

The studio, with about 2,600 square feet of space, provides distinct visual identities for each daytime program while allowing quick transitions between shows.

“This Morning” utilizes most of the studio space, including a faux living room, kitchen and secondary table. Home base for the program is the large couch with views of London and the River Thames with gold accents and backlit elements wrapping the space.

A smaller table fronted by a monitor provides an area for interviews and the “Morning View” panel discussion.

The kitchen space of the studio, which includes a small cooktop, mixes light woods, pinkish titles and teal cabinets with a maroon couch.

An additional area of the set includes four tracking displays backed by an LED video wall.

“Lorraine” and “Loose Women,” meanwhile, use a corner of the studio with an arcing LED display. Multiple movable pieces, along with virtual set extensions (VSE), are then layered in this area to create distinct looks for each program.

For “Lorraine,” a bright palette anchored by pops of pink and yellow is mixed with rippled and frosted glass effects on the video wall graphics. A marble coffee table anchors the interview area with a chair for host Lorraine Kelly and a couch for guests.

On “Loose Women,” a show similar to “The View,” panelists sit behind a custom desk fronted by angled, layered back lit elements. For this show, the floating screens are used to display hot topics and for push-ins on wide shots. The program uses a more abstract set of VSEs that add depth via forced perspective and layers, while mirroring the show’s pink and blue graphics.

Peter Aston of Jago Design served as design director for the project, with Dave Davey handling lighting design. Scott Fleary provided fabrication with LED display technology from ROE Visual with integration by Xplor.

The daytime programs’ move to The Hospital Club came as “Good Morning Britain” transferred to production by ITV News at ITN. “Good Morning Britain,” along with ITV’s national newscasts and “ITV News London,” moved into a renovated Studio 1 at ITN’s Gray’s Inn Road facility.