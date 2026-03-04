Comcast exec: ‘Domestic is our path’ for Peacock growth

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast co-CEO Mike Cavanagh says Peacock isn’t focused on international growth, but rather looking to domestic revenue to pave the way to profitability.

Cavanagh, speaking to attendees at a Morgan Stanley investor’s event, added that, while other streamers are pursuing international markets, “domestic is our path.”

Peacock has been posting slow but steady growth, rising to 44 million subscribers in the last quarter of 2025. That was up 3 million from the previous quarter and 8 million over the same quarter in 2024.

By comparison, Netflix added around 23 million subscribers globally in 2025.

Cavanagh was quick to defend the decision against naysayers who might hold that international growth is an important part of streaming strategy.

“I don’t see a reason in our construct why we are disadvantaged by not pursuing global,” he said at the conference.

Instead, Peacock will focus on bundles and partnerships to boost its numbers. Bundling, which essentially means discounting the normal monthly fees that would be collected if sold separately, has proven popular among consumers and execs alike.

Peacock has yet to be profitable, according to Comcast’s financial results, and quarterly losses soared to $552 million in the last part of 2025, a figure that was significantly lower than the $215 million to $101 million losses reported in the earlier quarters of the year.

The streamer saw 2024 quarterly losses drop from a staggering $825 million during the final quarter of 2023. 2023 also saw significant losses in 2023.

Although Cavanagh mentioned bundling and partnerships, it’s not entirely if other strategies, such as marketing spends, might also be in the future for Peacock.

Peacock was the last streamer from the big-three networks to launch. It debuted in April 2020 — the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — following Disney+, owned by ABC’s parent, launching in November 2019 (HBO Max, which isn’t directly linked to a broadcast network, launched around the same time). CBS All Access, which is know branded as Paramount+, launched back in 2014. NBC shows and other NBCU content had previously been available on Hulu and other streamers before that, however.

Peacock was also somewhat unique in that it originally offered a free, ad-supported tier with limited content.

NBCU has also been focused on fueling Peacock with a variety of live exclusive programming, including select pro sports matches and a plethora of Olympics coverage.

In many businesses, not just media or streaming, going global is seen as a significant growth opportunity, especially once the U.S. market becomes saturated.

Streaming services, however, tend to have some oddities when they expand globally due to market-specific licensing deals and differences in how broadcasters and streamers operate overseas.