Savannah Guthrie stops by ‘Today’ to thank coworkers for their support as search for mother Nancy Guthrie continues

“Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie paid a visit to the show’s studios in New York City to thank her colleagues for their support as the search for her missing mother enters its second month.

Due to the fast-moving and sensitive nature of this story, please be aware this post may be outdated. For the latest information about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, please check the NBC News website.

Guthrie stopped by NBC News world headquarters in Rockefeller Center March 5, 2026, according to multiple reports. The visit appears to the first time she has been back since her mother was reported missing.

The visit did not include her appearing on-air, however, and she has not appeared on-air in a formal capacity since Feb. 2, 2026.

Hoda Kotb, who previously served as Guthrie’s co-anchor from 2018 to 2025, has been filling in alongside permanent co-anchor Craig Melvin for much of the time Guthrie has been out.

Guthrie has been focusing on supporting her family during the investigation into her missing mother.

NBC says that Guthrie does eventually plan to return to “Today” at some point, but no timeline has been officially decided given the ongoing nature of the search.

Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing Feb. 1, 2026, but the investigation into the apparent abduction is ongoing with little solid leads announced publicly.

The Guthrie family is offering up to $1 million for information leading to the recovery Nancy Guthrie. Officials have said tips continue to come in.