NBC moving Golf Channel to Connecticut

NBCUniversal’s Golf Channel will leave its longtime Orlando, Florida, headquarters for NBC Sports‘ facility in Stamford, Connecticut.

News of the move was first reported by No Laying Up.

Getting reports that Golf Channel informed employees today that the entire operation would be relocating from Orlando to Stamford, CT, (home of NBC Sports HQ) in the next 12 months. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) February 28, 2020

Golf Channel has been based in Orlando since its launch in 2005.

NBC’s parent, Comcast, bought into the network in 200o, becoming the full owner in 2003.

After it acquired a majority stake in NBCUniversal in 2011, Comcast reorganized Golf Channel and Versus under its NBC Sports division (Versus has since been renamed NBCSN and operates from Stamford).

Golf Channel has, until now, been allowed to continue operating from Orlando.

That appears to be coming to an end with NBC set to move the network’s offices and studios into the Stamford, Connecticut facility it opened for NBC Sports in 2013.

NBC Sports was previously based out of the network’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters.

In order to take advantage of tax credits from the state of Connecticut, NBC opted to build a multimillion dollar new facility for its sports division.

This facility will become the new home to Golf Channel, though an exact timeline has not been announced.

It’s also not immediately clear what will happen to employees based in Orlando.

NBCUniversal also operates financial news network CNBC out of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Its MSNBC cable news channel, along with the newsroom for NBC News, was previously located in Secaucus.

When the network opted to shutter that facility in 2007 in favor of combining operations at 30 Rock, it was forced to repay select tax subsidies it received to lure the network to the state ahead of its 1996 launch.