BBC airs coronavirus special focused on key questions

To help tackle the questions surrounding the coronavirus, BBC News produced a special broadcast on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Hosted by Lucy Hockings, “Coronavirus Explained” borrowed BBC’s Studio B with a look mixing virus visuals with images from impacted areas.

Each element, from the custom lower-third straps that highlighted the questions answered to the graphics on monitor walls, featured the electron microscope imagery of the virus.

Hockings was joined on set by subject matter experts with Ros Atkins, Adam McIlrick and Karishma Vaswani also contributing to the special.

Along with the BBC, CBS News and CNN also produced special broadcasts on the coronavirus.