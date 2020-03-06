‘CBS This Morning’ changes up coronavirus branding for special edition

“CBS This Morning” offered extended coverage of the coronavirus on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The network led with the latest news at 7 a.m., as did “Today” on NBC and “Good Morning America” on ABC, before moving on to other news.

At 8 a.m., however, the network started an entire dedicated hour to the topic, including switching that hour’s “EyeOpener” to cover only the outbreak.

For branding the special, which was titled “Coronavirus: The Race to Respond,” the network evolved its original coronavirus look with angular elements and a magnified rendering of the virus, but changed the color scheme from red and yellow to a less alarming blue and yellow.

Matching graphics were fed to the on set video walls as well as in special opens and rejoins.

The network also used a coordinated design for sidebar graphics as well as two boxes and fullscreens.

An extended segment also included an animated world map illustrating out the virus has spread around the globe.

On the map, CBS opted to include a background of the viral imagery in place of the ocean while animated arrows and pulsating rings illustrated the movement of the illness and outbreaks.

Unlike it did for its hour dedicated to mental health in October 2019, “CBS This Morning” stayed in Studio its normal home of Studio 57 instead of taking over the CBS Sports or other studio space.