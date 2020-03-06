NBC’s ‘The More You Know’ becomes ‘The More You See Her’

NBCUniversal’s iconic “The More You Know” public service announcement series has been temporarily retitled under the name “The More You See Her.”

In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, “The More You Know” PSAs are getting a makeover! pic.twitter.com/dWegrhjiF0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 6, 2020

The yearlong campaign is being done in partnership with the Association of National Advertisers’ “SeeHer” campaign that was created to increase accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising, marketing, media and entertainment.

The new PSAs started airing March 6, 2020, ahead of International Women’s Day March 8. (Because the official date falls on a Sunday, many NBCU properties, including “Today,” celebrated the day March 6).

2020 is also the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The 19th amendment gave women the right to vote in America.

“Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones along with Deidre Hall of “Days of Our Lives,” Kate del Castillo of Telemundo’s “La Reina del Sur,” Nina Garcia of “Project Runway,” Chris Sullivan of “This Is Us” and many other NBCU personalities are slated to appear in the series.

“The More You Know” itself turned 30 in 2019 and celebrated with a redesigned logo.

That logo, in turn, was since modified to drop the reference to the 30 years and then modified to animated between reading “The More You See Her” and “The More You Know.”

Meanwhile, NBCUniversal released a batch of 60 PSAs that will air across its broadcast, cable and digital properties.

It’s worth noting the “See Her” spots still use the familiar musical signature that the series has used for years.