Ross withdraws from 2020 NAB Show

Ross Video has joined the growing list of companies withdrawing from the 2020 NAB Show. AJA Video Systems, Nikon, TVU Networks and AV Design Services have also pulled out, citing coronavirus concerns.

“I’m disappointed for both our customers and our staff,” notes CEO David Ross.

“We always enjoy spending time with friends old and new in Las Vegas, and of course it’s always a great opportunity to launch our newest products. However, the coronavirus is obviously the dominant issue and we have to do the right thing,” he wrote in a statemetn.

“I’ll miss seeing so many familiar faces in the audience during our annual NAB keynote event this year. We are developing contingency plans and will be virtualizing many elements of the show to ensure that our customers still learn about everything new from Ross.”