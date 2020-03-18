ABC introduces virtual coronavirus patient named ‘Gemma’

ABC News added an augmented reality coronavirus “patient” to help explain the symptoms of COVID-19.

The network’s medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton introduced viewers to “Gemma” (pronounced “jemma”) on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The segment started with Gemma inhaling pathogens from the virtual air before flyout labels showed off various symptoms of COVID-19, the diseases caused by coronavirus as affected organs appeared on the 3D model.

The name “Gemma” is traditionally female name but also could be read as a sort of way to pronounced the letters “G-M-A.”