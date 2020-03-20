Share your coronavirus promos, coverage and engineering feats
During this challenging and busy time for the broadcast industry, NewscastStudio wants to see the creative broadcasting solutions, promos and graphics you’re using.
Feel free to upload files to our Dropbox account here or email links to content to coronavirus@newscaststudio.com.
- Coronavirus promos
- Coronavirus PSAs
- Special coronavirus coverage clips and supercuts
- Augmented reality coronavirus segments
- Photos, video or other illustrations of remote TV studio setups
- Case studies or summaries of broadcast engineering setups
While we may showcase the work you share, we won’t mention who shared the material unless requested.
tags
Coronavirus
categories
Broadcast Engineering News, Broadcast Industry News