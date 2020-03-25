Raleigh station offering nightly ‘facts not fear’ coronavirus newscast

WRAL, the NBC affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina, has introduced a nightly 7 p.m. show about the coronavirus crisis.

Despite its name, “Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear,” the special uses bold red and slightly over the top graphics accented with grungy textures.

The Tuesday, March 24, 2020 edition was anchored by Debra Morgan and Gerald Owens and included, among other WRAL team members, Mark Boyle at the “live desk.”

The show’s primary venue is the station’s main news set that was installed in November 2019 — and producers make generous use of the video walls to showcase topical graphics.

The station is pushing back “Inside Edition” to make room for the 30 minute newscast and moving “Entertainment Tonight” to its Cozi TV subchannel.

Other local stations have also started expanding local news during the coronavirus crisis, including NBC owned stations in major markets.