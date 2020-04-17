Ncam upgrades camera tracking solution with smaller footprint

The latest camera tracking technology from Ncam Technologies is now available, redesigned and accompanied by a suite of software updates.

First previewed at IBC2019 and branded the Mk2, the set includes the Mk2 Camera Bar, Mk2 Server and Ncam Reality software.

The camera bow includes Intel RealSense hardware, which Ncam modified for broadcast and film environments, making it smaller and camera-mountable.

With the small footprint Mk2 Server, which can also be mounted on the camera rig, a tether to an additional computer is no longer needed.

“This new platform will be the foundation of our technology moving forward and is just the beginning in allowing us to help customers realise their vision without having to worry about technology. The close partnerships we have with the likes of Intel, Epic, and others will allow us to leverage further enhancements in both tracking and rendering technologies, as well as our own developments around spatial environment data capture and its reuse in non-live environments,” said Nic Hatch, Ncam’s CEO.

On the software front, Ncam Reality has been redesigned for simpler operation, the company notes. The bundled AR Suite software also integrates the latest Unreal Engine 4 toolset.

Along with the release, Ncam has also updated its pricing model including options to purchase outright or license on an annual subscription.