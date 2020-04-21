CBSN Chicago launches with rehashes of earlier programming

WBBM, the CBS owned station in Chicago, has gone live with CBSN Chicago, its local version of the nationwide streaming news and information network that launched in 2014.

After that network launched, CBS announced plans to start rolling out regional networks in markets where it runs a local news presence.

Chicago’s version was slated to go live in March, the coronavirus pandemic apparently lead to delays.

At this point, the Chicago iteration isn’t quite as ambitious as some of the other versions — it features segments from already aired CBS 2 News broadcasts with little original content, though some versions other of these regional networks have expanded original offerings in the months or years since launch.

WBBM is also known as one of CBS’s weakest owned stations in terms of local newscasts despite strong primetime ratings.