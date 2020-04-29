‘NBC Nightly News Kids Edition’ gets graphics updates
“NBC Nightly News Kids Edition” updated its graphics twice now.
The first update saw the twice weekly broadcast switch away from using non-animated versions of the “Nightly” lower thirds in favor of rectangular chalkboard themed graphics.
By the next week, however, the lower thirds were switched to a chalkboard look with rough “edges” that looked a bit like eraser strokes.
