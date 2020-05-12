Advanced Systems Group delivers remote production kits for at home studios

Advanced Systems Group has delivered more than 120 remote production kits to its clients since broadcasters began moving personnel home due to the coronavirus.

The kits, which include a DSLR camera, microphone, laptop, lighting gear and necessary cables, have allowed video productions to continue outside typical broadcast spaces.

“The broadcast technical community has stepped up with creative solutions to enable video production to continue outside of traditional studio environments, and corporate communications professionals have followed suit,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “As an industry, we have learned the importance of providing high-quality equipment for content creators working from home. Our remote production kits are helping clients produce professional results despite the inherent limitations of at-home productions.”