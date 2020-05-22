CNBC adds augmented reality map of reopening states

As part of its “The Path Forward” coverage on how the United States will resume work after the coronavirus, CNBC has rolled out a new augmented reality tracking map on reopening states.

Created by the CNBC graphics team while working remotely, the data-driven map highlights when lockdown orders ended or were revised in states along with the number of new coronavirus cases since.

The map is layered in front of the network’s large studio video wall and is powered Brainstorm with camera tracking from Ncam.