Fox updates NewsNow branding

Fox owned television station’s OTT and streaming service NewsNow rolled out some key updates in late July 2020.

The service, which was originally launched back in 2014, temporarily shifted to be part of the company’s “Coronavirus Now” effort earlier in the pandemic along with a new web portal of COVID-19 related content culled from across Fox local stations and its cable properties.

Now, Fox has switched back to using the “NewsNow” branding for the service — though the CoronavirusNow.com website continues to operate.

In some cases, the services is referred to as “NewsNow from Fox.”

Along with the switch, the service gotten a new logo design that eliminates the Fox searchlight icon (that sort of looked like a “V” or Roman numeral for “5”) and significantly streamlines the look from its old, rather clunky design.

That logo was often used alongside the Fox 10 Phoenix logo for “live events” — which appears to have confused at least some viewers, according to comments on the video announcing the name update.

The graphics used within the service have also been tweaked — but continue to mirror the look rolling out at Fox owned stations across the country.

NewsNow offers a single stream of content curated from its owned TV stations across the country, anchored and produced with a bare bones staff at KSAZ in Phoenix.

The service typically uses a single digital journalist who fills the role of anchor, producer and technical director, who is tasked with not only introducing content on air but also assembling content and controlling the broadcast itself. In total, there are currently three staffers who fill these rolls, though that number is expected to grow.

Fox TV Stations is also expanding production to WOFL in Orlando and KTTV in Los Angeles.

Up next are expanding programming hours on weekends and early mornings.

Fox streams NewsNow content live on YouTube and smart TV and device apps. It also archives streams and live coverage on its YouTube channel.

“News Now” is also used as branding at other stations across the country, including many that are not Fox owned.

High profile examples include KLAS and its “8 News Now” branding and at Hawaii duopoly KHNL and KGMB that produces newscasts for both stations under the name “Hawaii News Now.”