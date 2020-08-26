Carrie Underwood returns for unique, socially distanced ‘SNF’ open

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” franchise will again call on Carrie Underwood for its 2020 open.

This season, however, the open will take a different approach due to social distancing, removing extras while also working to showcase those who watch the NFL.

NBC Sports notes the open will include user-generated content for the first time along with cameos from NFL players recorded remotely.

“We are excited about this year’s new collaboration with Carrie, including scenes in the recording studio, and look forward to uniquely incorporating the game’s great fans,” said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the new opening sequence.

This is Underwood’s eighth year on “SNF,” which begins its season on Sunday, Sept. 13, as the Dallas Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams.