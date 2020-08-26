Weather Channel showcases Laura’s storm surge with AR segments

The Weather Channel has released two immersive mixed reality segments that showcase the potential destruction as Hurricane Laura makes landfall off the Texas coast.

The first features weather expert Greg Postel and focuses on the affects of storm surge.

Postel appears on camera “standing” on a street corner with a “floating” weather map behind him. Later in the segment, the affects of rising water are show using a “cutaway” effect that have appeared on other similar augmented reality segments on the network.

Meteorologist Carl Parker also appears in a similar one focusing on safety.

In many ways, the new videos appear to be less elaborate as some of the other Weather Channel IMR segments — and there’s also some fairly noticeable “glow” from the green screen behind Postel — both of which could be explained by pandemic related production challenges.