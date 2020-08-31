Networks explore Beirut explosion with immersive mixed reality

The massive explosion that shook Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020, was quite a show of the sheer power and danger of chemical reactions backed by a complex tale involving a sequence of events and geography that at least two networks created immersive mixed reality segments explaining both the story and science behind the blast.

Arabic networks Al Arabiya and Alghad TV both created boosted augmented reality segments for coverage of the story.

Both segments put network talent “inside” the scene and showcased before and after views as well as spotlighting key facts and stats using floating typography inserted into the sweeping views.

Both segments were pre-produced using Unreal Engine.