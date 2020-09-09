ESPN’s NFL ‘Countdown’ franchise relocates to New York City rooftop

ESPN’s NFL pregame shows are shifting to New York City this season, eschewing their typical weekly roadshow.

Originating from the roof of ESPN’s New York City production facility, the broadcast will utilize a new purpose-built Modtruss structure with the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River as a backdrop.

The Rooftop at Pier 17, part of the South Street Seaport, was pre-wired for ESPN’s usage when the facility opened in 2018, with the network utilizing it for special editions of programs such as “First Take.”

The area serves as a public park, restaurant and concert venue, currently configured with multiple socially distanced seating areas and a large LED display.

In seasons past, “Sunday NFL Countdown” would originate from Bristol while “Monday Night Countdown” would broadcast from each week’s game site.

Along with serving the NFL broadcasts, ESPN is also planning to utilize the set for its “ESPN on NBA” playoff coverage.