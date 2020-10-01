ESPN promotes ‘fall frenzy’ in MLB postseason campaign

To promote its coverage of the MLB Wild Card Series, ESPN called upon agency 2C to create a fast-paced promo spot.

“The concept was a custom shot-by-shot, multi-layered treatment inspired by 90’s grunge rock poster art to capture what makes this postseason unique: more teams, more pressure, more stars,” notes 2C.

With four days, 16 teams and winners moving on in the playoffs, 2C wanted viewers to “feel the frenzy” in the design style.

“ESPN and 2C created a home-run campaign that truly embodies the elevated excitement and the unexpected nature of fall baseball this year. Executed by a talented, curated team of designers, animators and editors spanning 2 countries and 5 time-zones, the campaign includes both English and Spanish versions, cut-downs and radio.”

Project Credits

ESPN

Sr VP Marketing: Laura Gentile

VP Sports Marketing: Emeka Ofodile

VP Sports Marketing: Michelle Bella

Marketing Manager: Daniel Martinez

Marketing Coordinator: Juliana Araque

Senior Director ESPN Grande & Leonard: Ryan Campbell

Director ESPN Grande & Leonard: Mike Dominguez

Associate Director ESPN Grande & Leonard: Shaun Leska

Associate Director Marketing Production: Matt Cheron

Senior Coordinating Editor: Grayson Sedory

Writer/Producer ESPN Grande & Leonard: Brad Ross

Writer/Producer ESPN Grande & Leonard: Brian Nasti

2C

President/Owner: Chris Sloan

Operations Manager: Bob Cobb

Creative Director/Writer: Cheryl King

Tease Editor: Victor Otero

Concept Editor: Dan Perry

Designer: Nick Ford

Animator: Alberto Garcia

Animator: Jovan Nedeljkovic

Animator: Jessica Musumeci

Audio Engineers: Cesar Haliwa & Andy Stermer