‘The News with Shepard Smith’ will move to new, permanent set tonight

CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith” is set to go live from its new, dedicated set in Studio B at the network’s New Jersey headquarters Oct. 26, 2020.

Since its Sept. 30, 2020 debut just under a month ago, the broadcast has been originating from a part of Studio A, the network’s largest studio that also is open to its sprawling newsroom with mezzanine level.

However, if all goes as planned, CNBC will move “The News” to Studio B Monday night.

NewscastStudio published an interview about the design from the CNBC exec in charge of the project, the set design and anchor Shepard Smith last week.