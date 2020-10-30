PrimeTime adds compact LED broadcast light to lineup

PrimeTime Lighting’s newest LED light for broadcasting, the MSLED 5-S, is the smallest light of the company’s lineup.

At 9 inches wide, 6.5 inches tall and 7.25 inches deep, the light is suited for both broadcast studios and remote location work, drawing only 20 watts of power.

Primetime notes the new lighting instrument includes high CRI (Color Rendering Index), TLCI (Television Lighting Consistency Index) with strong photometrics and is built in the United States.

The light is also part of the recently introduced Remote Lighting Kit.