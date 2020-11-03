How the networks kicked off election night coverage
The major U.S. broadcast and cable networks kicked off 2020 election coverage Nov. 3, 2020.
Most cable networks had rolling coverage throughout the day and then started “election night” branded coverage around 6 p.m. eastern, while the broadcast networks started coverage at 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at the how the networks opened coverage:
