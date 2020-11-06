Social media, live polls add different voices to election coverage

While the English language news networks have opted to not feature social media heavily in this year’s primetime United States presidential election coverage, Univision and Telemundo both included the public’s voice through varying tools.

On Univision’s “Destino 2020,” live viewer polling was used throughout election night broadcast, powered by Megaphone TV.

Megaphone TV works with many broadcasters for live polling, such as Hearst and Tegna at the local level and “Live with Kelly & Ryan” on the entertainment side.

Univision asked questions about life under the coronavirus pandemic and about the Trump administration and its impact on viewers.

Telemundo, meanwhile, had a special area of its newsroom-based election set for social media analysis with a touchscreen and two vertical monitors divided by political party.

Working with Never.no, a bespoke interactive graphics app was developed on top of the company’s Bee-On content management platform for the network’s social coverage.

The app created an efficient workflow to push moderated content across social channels for Telemundo’s broadcast.