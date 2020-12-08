ViacomCBS moving broadcast operations to AWS cloud

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Amazon Web Services and ViacomCBS have entered into a multi-year deal that places the broadcast operations of the company in the AWS cloud.

The agreement, similar to one also recently announced with MGM, will migrate 425 linear television channels and 40 data and media centers to the cloud platform.

“With AWS, we will be able to automate and streamline our processes for content production, licensing, and distribution to consumer streaming services and innovate faster to deliver improved customer experiences,” said Phil Wiser, CTO at ViacomCBS.

“We are thinking and acting aggressively to build on the major disruptions that ViacomCBS is bringing to the market with our leading global content and services. AWS’s deep portfolio of services will help us unleash the power of content in new and interesting ways that benefit our advertisers, licensing partners, and streaming services.”

Serverless containers, databases, media services, analytics and machine learning technology will be part of the toolset ViacomCBS can utilize as part of the deal through the AWS Elemental, Amazon Rekognition and Amazon SageMaker products.

In a release, AWS notes the broadcaster will be able to create new channels faster with dynamic content, such as around events, along with automating workflows through this move.