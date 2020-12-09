‘Hamburg Journal’ mixes tech with neutral finishes in new studio for NDR

“Hamburg Journal,” the nightly news and magazine program of NDR Fernsehen has debuted a new studio from firm Buero Cremers.

NDR Fernsehen serves northern Germany and is owned by Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR), part of the ARD consortium of public broadcasters.

The new set mixes concrete and aged metal finishes with sleek lit frames featuring LED display technology that transform to showcase topical story content.

The centerpiece of the space is an undulating desk that rises from the studio floor to become a standing height position for presentation.

This area is backed by a pop of color via a red wall that houses a display, carrying over a design element from the broadcast’s previous set design.

“Hamburg Journal” shares studio space with “NDR Info,” which received a set update from Buero Cremers in fall 2019.