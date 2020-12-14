Broadcast Production Awards open for entries

NewscastStudio’s Broadcast Production Awards, the annual awards program honoring the best in broadcast production and technical achievement, is now open for entries. The program includes a variety of categories ranging from augmented reality to music composition including the popular Set of the Year competition, now in its twelfth year.

This year’s changes include:

Addition of Virtual Event category reflecting the rise in virtual and remote production for entertainment and corporate gatherings

Updated production music categories

The annual competition is now accepting entries through early March 2021 with the early entry deadline Monday, February 1, 2021.

To be eligible, a project must have debuted between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, with the competition open to broadcasters, publishers, designers, agencies, product manufacturers or vendors, as long as the work was published and/or on-air during the eligibility window. For more about submission requirements, read the FAQs.

The winners of the Broadcast Production Awards will be announced in May 2021.

Learn More & Enter Today