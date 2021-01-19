NewscastStudio welcomes Zero Density as advertiser

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Broadcast visual effects and virtual studio production company Zero Density has joined NewscastStudio as an advertiser.

Zero Density’s premiere offering, the Reality Engine, has become a favorite amongst broadcasters, providing hyper-realistic rendering and compositing in Unreal Engine.

Along with Reality Engine, Zero Density also offers Reality Keyer, an image-based keyer that works on GPU, along with creation and workflow management tools Reality Editor, Reality Control and Reality Hub.

The Reality Engine powers broadcasters’ virtual reality studios and augmented reality production in over 38 countries including Fox Sports’ “NASCAR RaceHub,” The Weather Channel’s mixed reality studio, and Sky News Arabia’s virtual studio.

