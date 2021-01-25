WGN America changing its name to ‘NewsNation’

Nexstar’s WGN America will change its name to “NewsNation” March 1, 2021, taking on the name of a little watched newscast the cable outlet produces while also expanding its news offerings.

“NewsNation” was originally created as a three hour primetime newscast on the WGN America feed. It debuted Sept. 1, 2020.

In addition to WGN America taking on the decidedly news centric name, the newscast formerly known as simply “NewsNation” will become “NewsNationPrime.”

Nexstar previously announced it would cut back the primetime newscast by an hour and replace the 10 to 11 p.m. block with an interview show hosted by Ashleigh Banfield.

Co-anchor Joe Donlon will also depart that now two hour block and go solo with a new hour of news and talk at 7 p.m. eastern under the banner “The Donlon Report.”

In addition, the network will add another hour from 5 to 6 p.m. eastern to be billed as “NewsNation Early Edition.”