Coronavirus vaccine IMR backgrounder explains science, storage challenges

Al Arabiya created an immersive mixed reality explainer segment to give an overview of coronavirus vaccine development.

The segment includes on screen talent demonstrating the laboratory work that goes into the vaccine, how it works, is stored and delivered and even takes her to a virtual representation of a third world country to focus on the distribution challenges to these locations.

There’s even a point where the view zooms into a transparent version of the presenter’s shoulder and illustrates a syringe being “injected” into her body.

The segment was developed the Al Arabiya’s internal team and rendered in the Unreal Engine.