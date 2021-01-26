Telestream updates Wirecast live video streaming solution

By Dak Dillon

Telestream has rolled out a series of enhancements with the latest release of Wirecast, its live streaming production platform for Mac and Windows.

One of the key features of this release is a back-channel chat through the Rendezvous peer-to-peer remote conferencing and communications plugin, allowing comms between organizers and guests.

Additional features include:

  • Shot ISO feature allows users to independently record any shot to disk including Rendezvous shots, audio-only shots, or any user-generated shots. This guarantees that original content is preserved when repurposing or further editing of content is required.
  • Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) output using the Caller method with either x264 or Apple H.264 encoding. SRT is an open-source video transport protocol that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public Internet.
  • ProRes encoding on Windows: Great for NLE workflows, now available for Windows, for both ISO recording and record to disk.
  • Media playback improvements: Performance and efficiency improvements for playback of PNG animations.
  • Mac audio capture plugin: Restored the ability to easily bring audio from any application into Wirecast on a Mac
  • Updated Blackmagic SDK: Adds new resolution options and improves capturing at certain resolutions.
  • Rendezvous connection improvements: Better reconnection if Rendezvous guests somehow get disconnected.

