Telestream updates Wirecast live video streaming solution
Telestream has rolled out a series of enhancements with the latest release of Wirecast, its live streaming production platform for Mac and Windows.
One of the key features of this release is a back-channel chat through the Rendezvous peer-to-peer remote conferencing and communications plugin, allowing comms between organizers and guests.
Additional features include:
- Shot ISO feature allows users to independently record any shot to disk including Rendezvous shots, audio-only shots, or any user-generated shots. This guarantees that original content is preserved when repurposing or further editing of content is required.
- Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) output using the Caller method with either x264 or Apple H.264 encoding. SRT is an open-source video transport protocol that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public Internet.
- ProRes encoding on Windows: Great for NLE workflows, now available for Windows, for both ISO recording and record to disk.
- Media playback improvements: Performance and efficiency improvements for playback of PNG animations.
- Mac audio capture plugin: Restored the ability to easily bring audio from any application into Wirecast on a Mac
- Updated Blackmagic SDK: Adds new resolution options and improves capturing at certain resolutions.
- Rendezvous connection improvements: Better reconnection if Rendezvous guests somehow get disconnected.
