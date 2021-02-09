CBS Sports rolls out new branding, graphics with Super Bowl coverage

The Super Bowl represents the time for broadcasters to deploy the latest in broadcast technology, from high-speed cameras to advanced augmented reality graphics. It’s also when most networks in the United States debut new graphics.

This was the case for the coverage on CBS which has been slowly updating every piece of its branding, from new division logos to network promos and snipes.

For CBS, the design is expected to filter down to all sports properties across its networks, becoming the new graphics of CBS Sports, CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports Network.

All three properties received updated logo designs in the days before the Super Bowl using the new CBS font, TT Norms, with CBS Sports HQ already updating all of its wrap-around graphics along with refreshing its studio space in Florida.

The basis for the new sports design package is the CBS eye logo, which creates the primary device in which branding and team elements can appear.

The eye shape includes a variety of extruded layers and revealing elements when used in 3D that create levels of visual interest.

Shadows, a design motif appearing on the news side with the graphics of the “CBS Weekend News,” is also present in the new sports look along with a hand-drawn stroke effect that appears under team names and keywords.

This is offset by heavy use of outlines including both the CBS eye and team logos, micro text and hash marks, tieing the look into the overall brand strategy.

Those team logos also appear extruded with textures reminiscent of a football’s pigskin to add depth to the design, eschewing a completely flat design style seen on other networks.

CBS did embellish the new look with some beach vibes adding sand effects and textures to represent the host city of Tampa Bay, with the colors of the design also tweaked to represent the Super Bowl’s branding.

This was on full display during the main opening sequence when an augmented reality football player made from sand ran onto the field, transforming into the game logo. This effect was made possible via motion capture from Silver Spoon Animation.

Like the other divisions, CBS Sports also gained a new sound signature, or mnemonic, as part of the larger rebrand strategy. More upbeat with added guitars, the sound debuted at the Super Bowl through a variety of snipes and a new promo campaign for CBS Sports.

That campaign highlights the network’s marquee properties, including the Masters and NCAA Tournament, before ending with “this is Passion” and the new mnemonic.