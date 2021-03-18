Marshall announces new cameras with IP production capabilities

Marshall Electronics is set to launch new cameras with upgraded IP production workflows, building upon PTZ camera releases last year.

In Q3, the company expects to release a High-Bandwidth NDI PTZ camera, known as CV730-BHN, with 4K60 resolution and 30x optical zoom. The camera will also include High-Bandwidth NDI, NDI|HX and simultaneous 12GSDI/HDMI2.0 outputs.

Also planned for later this year, the CV620-BI camera will include a 20x optical zoom 3GSDI, HDMI and IP/HEVC/SRT while the CV620-BN will include 20x optical zoom 3GSDI, HDMI and NDI|HX.

“Marshall was one of the first adopters of the NDI platform, building the technology into our PTZ cameras several years ago and watching the technology progress with greatly improved NDI Tools, lower latency, ease of discovery and the ability to mix different media types into the NDI workflow,” said Tod Musgrave of Marshall Electronics. “Marshall is completely behind the big push in IP cameras with PTZ and fixed position camera options, whether it’s standard IP (HEVC), Haivision SRT or Newtek NDI®. We, as a company, have double-downed, triple-downed, even gone ALL-IN on the future of IP in broadcast and proAV.”

Additional updates are coming to Marshall’s CV730 and CV630 models with improved NDI and IP capabilities.

“Marshall’s PTZ cameras have exploded in popularity due to their flexibility to serve a wide range of broadcast and proAV applications,” adds Musgrave. “Marshall PTZ cameras now offer improved video quality with the release of professional-grade 4K (UHD) sensors, simple one-cable to camera setup, smooth remote maneuverability, simultaneous outputs available and compatibility with a variety of IP workflows.”