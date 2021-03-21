Blackbird and LiveU announce cloud integration

Blackbird has announced a new integration with LiveU to bring live feeds directly into its cloud video editing and publishing platform.

The pre-integrated solution enables production teams to send video from anywhere and remotely edit and publish to any destination.

“Our collaboration with Blackbird is another important example of the flexibility of our cloud integration module with leading industry vendors. Every live shot streamed over LiveU can be accessible in the editing or clipping workflow. For example, customers can use Blackbird for rapid clipping of any LiveU Matrix feed, as easy as marking and dragging and dropping the clip to the social network or alternative destination of their choice. This way, LiveU feeds can be live on air with the clips posted on social media or on to OTT or broadcast platforms in near real-time,” said Avi Cohen of LiveU.

“The world is quickly moving to ‘remote first’ in its approach to sports and news production. Our Blackbird and LiveU partnership is therefore both timely and exciting. Quality, speed and ultimately exceptional user experience are the core principles of both platforms and therefore ideal for broadcasters and digital publishers alike. New and existing customers of both platforms will be able to enjoy the agility and flexibility of the combined solution safe in the knowledge that it is robust, trusted and can also be a part of a sustainability strategy,” said Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough.

Producers can bring any LiveU feed into the Blackbird editing workflow in near real-time with no need to wait for the live shot to be complete, for any files to finish uploading or for memory cards to be retrieved from the field. This includes live feeds from any LiveU field unit, and any feed shared by the LiveU Matrix cloud management and distribution platform.

Using Blackbird’s editing toolset, users can easily create clips, highlights and longer-form content – even with low bandwidth – and instantly publish to multiple channels including social, OTT and web.