Telos moves intercom to the cloud with Infinity VIP Virtual Intercom Platform

Telos Alliance has released a new broadcast intercom system that moves communication to the cloud.

Branded as the Infinity VIP Virtual Intercom Platform, the new system makes workflows available on any device—smartphone, laptop, desktop, or tablet.

Third-party devices, such as Elgato’s Stream Deck can also be utilized to control the system.

VIP allows users to utilize Telos Infinity IP Intercom anywhere, including at home, on-prem, site-to-site or in the cloud.

“Telos Infinity has revolutionized comms forever by eliminating the outmoded centralized matrix. We are doing it again with the new Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform, the next evolution of Infinity that, for the first time, puts fully-featured broadcast Intercom in the Cloud. This opens up a whole new world of virtual comm workflows, responds to customer demand for remote workflows, and aligns with Telos Alliance’s larger push toward virtualization across product lines,” said Martin Dyster of Telos Alliance.

Meeting users where they are on the path toward virtualization, Telos Alliance offers several deployment options for VIP:

On-Prem — Use Telos Infinity VIP hardware appliance or your own server for on-prem installations.

Integrated – For both On-Prem or Cloud versions, the Telos Infinity VIP system can be integrated with Telos Infinity beltpacks and hardware panels or any third-party intercom or audio subsystem using AES67 or SMPTE 2110-30 connectivity.

Cloud Server – Software for supported Cloud platform installations. A complete Communications infrastructure in the Cloud (including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud) with connectivity options for integration with third-party cloud-based and On-Prem audio subsystems.

Software as a Service (SaaS) – Various third-party Telos Alliance partners will offer a Telos Infinity VIP SaaS option, allowing users to lease it in a virtual environment.