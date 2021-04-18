‘New Day’ expected to tweak its look along with Brianna Keilar’s debut as co-anchor

CNN’s morning newscast “New Day” is slated to get an update to its on air look when new co-anchor Brianna Keilar starts Monday, April 19, 2021, according to a NewscastStudio source.

The updates will come as the show also takes what the network is touting as a “revamp” of the show’s format and approach.

The insider pointed to publicity and social media posts released by the network that contain hints of the updated look — including an updated cityscape background fed to the multiple seamless video walls installed in Studio 19Y.

Other changes in the images include a new diagonal hashmark motif displayed on both the LED floor panels and LED ribbon installed in front of the balcony that wraps around the show’s home base inside of the network’s New York City studios at 30 Hudson Yards. A thick red line is also used in both circular and diagonal form.

Previously the ribbon portion had displayed a recreation of the ticker CNN runs along the bottom of the screen.

Last rehearsal before new @NewDay. My co-anchor is not scary at all. pic.twitter.com/IMVe9aZR2A Advertisement — John Berman (@JohnBerman) April 16, 2021

The square show logo appears to now be shown with a red border but with the two line title in white against a “transparent” background, at least on the on set video walls and ribbon.

It also appears the network has reduced the amount of decorative items displayed on the open credenza style piece behind the anchor desk.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that network newscasts are often tinkered with right up to debut, so it’s always possible that the rehearsal and PR shots don’t reflect the final look.

Like many multiple anchor shows, “New Day” rearranged how its talent sit starting in the spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, placing them farther apart to be seated more on the “sides” of the desk rather than behind it.

This often also requires the two glass pedestals anchors use for beverages, makeup and personal items to be more visible in push ins.

The “New Day” revamp is part of a broader reshuffling of anchors at CNN, triggered by a combination of post-election reassignments, talent departures and other changes.

Earlier in 2021, CNN announced co-anchor Alisyn Camerota would depart the show, reportedly at her own request, for an afternoon block of “CNN Newsroom” alongside Victor Blackwell, who is moving up from “New Day” weekend editions, which typically originate from Atlanta.

CNN named Brianna Keilar as her replacement. In addition, the network also announced other talent changes in two separate announcements, one in January 2021 and the other in February 2021.

Those changes included moving former White House correspondents Boris Sanchez and Jim Acosta to weekend anchor roles (it’s common for networks to change political reporters after elections) and expanding “The Lead” while cutting back on “The Situation Room.”

When “New Day” debuted in 2013, it featured a trio of Chris Cuomo, Kate Bolduan and Michaela Pereria behind the anchor desk and was broadcaster from the former Time Warner Center.

Bolduan would leave the show after just a short stint in 2014, moving to an timeslot later in the morning. Pereria left in 2016 for an afternoon L.A. based newscast on sister network HLN that was eventually canceled. She left CNN completely at that point.

Cuomo left in 2018 to anchor a primetime show and was replaced by current co-anchor John Berman. Since Pereira’s departure, the show has dropped the three anchor format, which had Pereira serving as “news anchor.”

Berman is remaining co-anchor alongside Keilar.