Telestream adds redesigned waveform monitoring options

Telestream has announced six new models of its Prism waveform monitors with smaller form-factors to address space constraints typically found in live production environments and new price points.

“The PRISM technology platform has enabled us to create a range of form factors at affordable entry level price points, while retaining a “no penalty” software upgrade path to add higher end features as required,” said Charlie Dunn of Telestream. “We have effectively re-invented monitoring for the needs of a new generation of users and challenges.”

With these new products, the Prism family now offers a complete range of “Software Defined Monitoring” instruments, covering use cases from operational SDI monitoring to engineering-grade IP analysis, with a common user interface throughout.

The new Prism products are designed to support both local and remote production situations up to 8K HDR. As software-defined instruments, customers can purchase a base model and add features as and when required by simply purchasing a software license; no hardware changes, no manufacturer returns, and no downtime.

Remote production is fully supported, including full feature remote viewing of the Prism display screen (noVNC required). When paired with Telestream’s Inspect 2110 probe, customers can get detailed monitoring and analysis of ST2110 IP video across their entire network.

The new Prism models are more space-conscious at only five inches deep with no compromises in capability (4K/8K HDR/Wide Color Gamut, 4 inputs, Dolby Audio, 10/25G-IP and 12G-SDI).

Prism Models

MPS-100, 200, 300 are single-screen half-rack with a depth of only 5 inches.

MPD-100, 200, 300 are dual-screen full-rack units with only 5 inches of depth.

Prism waveform monitoring monitors will begin shipping in summer 2021 and are available for order today.