Vizrt launches search for ‘artist in residence’ alongside Viz Artist updates

Vizrt has announced the latest release in its free edition of Viz Artist.

Version 4.2 of Viz Artist, which relies on the Viz Engine for photorealistic rendering, is fully compatible with the commercial versions offered.

Vizrt notes it also integrates with other Vizrt graphics tools available through the recently announced Flexible Access offering.

Along with the updates, Vizrt is launching a search for the world’s most talented Viz designer.

“Working with the passionate people who are at the forefront of live production graphics innovation, the winner of the Viz Artist In Residence program will be provided with unparalleled opportunities and the support required to take their talents, skills, and career to new heights,” said Steve Wind-Mozley of Vizrt.

“Our winner will be the creative who impresses our panel of expert judges the most, with their understanding of scene architecture, creative flair, storytelling craft, use of data integration and workflow experience.”

Entrants will be selected based on resumes and portfolio samples by a panel assembled from industry experts from top broadcasters.

Finalists will then create a data-driven virtual set showcasing Viz Artist.

The winner will be offered a 12-month Viz Artist residency, a six-figure USD prize, mentoring, coaching and support. Four runners-up will receive $15,000 USD Vizrt Flexible Access credits.

The initial entry window is open until May 12, 2021.