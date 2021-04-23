Industry Feed
Tascam adds TM-200SG shotgun microphone
Tascam is set to release the TM-200SG shotgun microphone, featuring a compact design for recording in the field.
The microphone features super-cardioid directivity with a 30Hz〜20kHz frequency response and the ability to operate with +48V Phantom Power.
The microphone also incorporates a built-in low-cut filter for noise reduction, effectively eliminating vocal pops while minimizing wind and environmental hum that can cause headaches during post-production.
The Tascam TM-200SG ships with a microphone clip with a shock mount suspension designed to reduce low-frequency rumble, a soft case protective pouch, windscreen and owner’s manual.
The microphone will be available in Q2 2021.
Categories
Broadcast Equipment, Industry Feed, Microphones
NewscastStudio does not edit the content of Industry Feed posts and they do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the site.