Tascam adds TM-200SG shotgun microphone

Tascam is set to release the TM-200SG shotgun microphone, featuring a compact design for recording in the field.

The microphone features super-cardioid directivity with a 30Hz〜20kHz frequency response and the ability to operate with +48V Phantom Power.

The microphone also incorporates a built-in low-cut filter for noise reduction, effectively eliminating vocal pops while minimizing wind and environmental hum that can cause headaches during post-production.

The Tascam TM-200SG ships with a microphone clip with a shock mount suspension designed to reduce low-frequency rumble, a soft case protective pouch, windscreen and owner’s manual.

The microphone will be available in Q2 2021.