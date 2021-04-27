Elation adds modern tech inside classic PAR light design

Elation Professional has released a new LED PAR light ideal for broadcast environments.

The KL PAR FC can be used as a key, fill or area wash light source, the company notes, with a 280W RGBMA LED lamp and CCT adjustments possible from 2,400K – 8,500K.

The full-spectrum LED engine emits diffused saturates and soft-field pastels, including tunable white light.

The PAR includes high CRI (92) and TLCI (95) values, accurate both to the eye and to the camera. Output is up to 11,000 field lumens – equivalent to existing 750W tungsten PAR fixtures.

Broadcast Optimized

Optimized for the specific requirements of broadcast, the KL PAR FC can adjust for light that shifts away from pure white towards green or magenta through a green-magenta shift adjustment and a virtual gel library.

Capable of matching the white balance for camera, users can easily shift the color temperature without the use of plus/minus green gels and filters.

Additionally, the LED refresh rate can adjust so there is no flickering when used with high-speed cameras.

Available Options



The KL PAR FC comes with a number of other useful features that make it an even more flexible complement to any professional lighting system like a 7.5” color frame and multiple included lens choices (11°, 22°, 30°, 52°) that are easy to replace in the field. Optional items include 7.5” barndoors, an extra-wide 90° lens, and a 23° ovalizer lens.

DMX controllable (six DMX modes, 1 – 17 channels) with full RDM support, it offers intuitive manual control for standalone operation when desired for instant control of intensity, color temperature, green shift and other important settings.