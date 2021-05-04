Blackmagic Design lowers price on popular ATEM Mini Pro switcher
Blackmagic Design has reduced the starting price for its ATEM Mini Pro and ATEM Mini Pro ISO live production switchers, which have become a popular option for streaming and virtual production.
The ATEM Mini Pro will now have an MSRP of $495 and the ATEM Mini Pro ISO model will be $795. This is a reduction of $100 for both models.
ATEM Mini switchers make it easy to create professional multi-camera productions for live streaming to YouTube and business presentations using Skype or Zoom.
Customers can switch live between 4 high-quality video camera inputs or connect a computer for PowerPoint slides or gaming consoles. The built-in DVE allows exciting picture-in-picture effects.
The ATEM Mini Pro ISO model lets customers edit their live event because it can record 5 video streams, including clean feeds of all inputs and the program recording, all at the same time.
The ATEM Mini Pro ISO model can also save a DaVinci Resolve project file.
