Ross Video announces product updates, Ultrix Carbonite

Ross Video kicked off its Ross Live 2021 virtual event this week with a slew of product updates.

Voyager XR – an update to the Voyager graphics rendering solution that includes support for Epic Games’ nDisplay technology, enabling Voyager to be used for Extended Reality production applications.

XPression Maps 3.2 – the latest version of the popular maps application includes new branding tools, an all-new Touch feature for touchscreen use and an HTML5 client that supports all major newsroom computer systems, including Inception from Ross.

Piero 16.2 – the world’s leading sports graphics analysis tool now includes line and texture tracking in parallel, as well as added support for the NDI protocol on the Piero Touch app.

AirCleaner 2.0 – Ross Video’s live event profanity delay solution is updated with 4K UHD licensing, the ability to edit audio on a track-by-track basis, and a new DashBoard control interface.

Gator Toolbox 2.0 – the signal conversion problem solver now supports both 2SI and SQD, along with user pre-sets to enable quick recall of common configurations. Support is also added for discrete AES audio embedding/de-embedding and for 12G fiber workflows.

AMX-8952 – a new simple and effective audio embedder/de-embedder and Framesync, with support for analog or AES audio and bonus features like a dual input for signal path failover and CLEAN/QUIET switching.

MC1-UHD – the broadcast industry’s most popular Master Control solution is upgraded to add DVE, TSL Tally and discrete audio inputs as a free update to existing customers.

8900 Series – the latest single and dual-channel distribution amplifiers have been designed to support 12G-SDI signal chains, and also support SD, HD, ASI and MADI signals, making them a versatile choice for any SDI facility.

During the stream, David Ross also introduced the Ultrix Carbonite, which features the same processing engine as the Ultrix Acuity with the ability to add multiple Carbonites into an Ultrix FR5.