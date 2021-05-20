Alibi adds 10 new albums spanning genres of production music

Alibi Music has added 10 new production music albums spanning a range of genres.

Each of the new albums includes specially structured tracks with natural starts, edit points and builds, as well as the stems, alt versions and cut-downs that enable editors to customize the music to their projects’ needs and distinct vibes.

Included in the lineup are:

Viral Vamps – A collection of fun and energetic pop cues with strong electronic and hip hop overtones designed for viral videos, challenges and dance crazes on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Epic Eastern – A heroic and triumphant collection of trailer and cinematic cues drawing influence from the sounds of East Asia. These building and evolving arrangements are perfect for trailers, fantasy adventure films, historical documentaries and sporting events.

Lo-Fi Indie Grooves – A hazy, laid-back collection of summery jams with a cool, confident attitude. This unique blend of driving energy and dreamy, blissed-out atmospheres are ideal for high-fashion and technology ad campaigns, indie films, travel and world documentaries.

60s Cinema – A slice of cinematic nostalgia taking inspiration from iconic TV and film from the 1960s and ideal for productions calling for far out grooves, wild go-go style pop rock or sophisticated international spy vibes.

Rhythmic Jazz Grooves – A tribute to some of the most timeless Jazz classics from the likes of Nina Simone and Dave Brubeck, with organic elements like hand claps, finger snaps and clicks. Perfect for bohemian ‘60s productions and modern fashion and tech advertising.

Advertisement

Dark Comedy – An elegant and dramatic collection of twisted, sinister and darkly comedic orchestral cues that make it perfect for everything from an “Addam’s Family” flick to true crime, murder mystery and epic fantasy adventure.

Harpsichord Masterpieces – A focused collection of elegant, refined and sophisticated harpsichord works from the Baroque and Rennaissance era. Each track consists of a solo virtuoso performance well suited for historical docs, period dramas and more.

Soul Funk 2 – Another collection of grooving, strutting tracks packed full of staccato horns, chicken-scratching wah guitars, clavinets and slap bass. Perfect for comedy, game shows, diegetic music in retro films and more.

Vintage 50s – A trip down memory lane, each of these two albums – Vintage 50s Male (Listen) and Vintage 50s Female (Listen) – features 15 charming and nostalgic 1950s pop songs that are just as at home in a fresh summery advertising campaign as they are coming from a radio in a film or TV production.