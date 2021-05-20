Pliant adds new operating modes, listen-only mode for intercom

Pliant Technologies has updated its MicroCom XR wireless intercom system with two new features branded as Repeater Mode and Roam Mode.

Along with the features, Pliant also unveiled its MicroCom 900XR Receiver, with a 2-channel compact, lightweight design that allows unlimited listen-only users.

“We are excited to announce that new features are now shipping with the MicroCom XR wireless intercom system,” said Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “The new Repeater and Roam modes, as well as the MicroCom 900XR Receiver, have been specifically designed to enhance production workflows, ensuring uninterrupted, clear communication between users, all at a groundbreaking price point.”

The new Repeater Mode connects users working beyond the typical range by locating the Master beltpack in a centralized location helping to overcome RF barriers. All MicroCom XR beltbacks now ship in Repeater mode by default. MicroCom XR’s new Roam Mode further expands the coverage area of any MicroCom XR system. This mode links users spread throughout a venue by assigning a strategically located Master pack as well as a secondary Submaster pack. This allows users to move more freely throughout a venue while staying connected through typical communication barriers such as walls and floors.

The MicroCom 900XR Receiver is a cost-effective solution that allows MicroCom 900XR customers to add unlimited listen-only users, allowing crews of any size to stay connected and work together seamlessly. Users can listen in using the receiver’s built-in speaker, or can connect an earpiece to listen to the audio privately and discreetly. With high-quality audio, excellent range, a simple design, and a long-lasting rechargeable battery, the MicroCom 900XR Receiver is ideal for a range of applications including tours, productions, houses of worship, theaters, and more.