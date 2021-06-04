ARRI launches solutions business focused on broadcasting technology

ARRI has established the ARRI Solutions Group as a new organizational unit to offer holistic solutions for the global film and television industry.

The ARRI Solutions Group is focused on the design and engineering of customized production infrastructures, including innovative mixed-reality environments, state-of-the-art TV studios, and other ultra-modern solutions.

Customers benefit from an international team of experienced engineers and project managers in combination with ARRI products, highly regarded for their high quality and user-friendliness, and a worldwide network. This is because ARRI works with specialized industry partners, depending on the region, project and scope of services required.

ARRI Mixed Reality Solutions

One of the ARRI Solutions Group’s first mixed reality reference projects is the recently operational DARK BAY Virtual Production Studio in Babelsberg near Berlin.

At one of Europe’s largest permanent LED studio for virtual film productions, the ARRI Solutions Group was responsible for the overall technical planning as well as the coordination of the installation of all components. To achieve the highest production quality, client and partner, in close collaboration, combined state-of-the-art hardware with engineering performance to create an innovative overall system. For this landmark project, ARRI’s three business units—Camera Systems, Lighting, Rental—worked together intensively under the project management and coordination of the ARRI Solutions Group.

Currently, filming is taking place in the DARK BAY for the Netflix production “1899,” the new series from the makers of “Dark” Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. The actors are being filmed in front of 55 meter-long and seven-meter-high, bent at 270°, LED wall with the ARRI ALEXA Mini LF camera and ARRI Rental lenses, created exclusively for “1899.” The LED wall is complemented by 70 SkyPanels von ARRI, combining to interactively illuminate the volume.

ARRI Broadcast Solutions

With the establishment of the ARRI Solutions Group, an organizational realignment of the Berlin-based ARRI System Group, which previously specialized in broadcast and lighting solutions, took place.

This division, with expanded responsibility, falls under the new, common name of the ARRI Solutions Group and now also offers its solutions and expertise, including consulting, planning, visualization, design, implementation, and training for the cine market. In the future, camera systems such as AMIRA Live will be considered in addition to lighting systems such as SkyPanel and Orbiter.

Most recently, among other projects, the team equipped two state-of-the-art TV studios for WeltN24 in the new Axel Springer building in Berlin. The two news studios of the broadcaster WELT are the first broadcast studios ever to be equipped exclusively with Ethernet/IP-based lighting technology, right down to the spotlights. In combination with other luminaires, 100 SkyPanels from ARRI provide a highly flexible lighting design.

“ARRI, with its high level of expertise and international experience, has made a significant contribution to the fact that we will be using one of the world’s most innovative lighting system solutions in our television studios,” said Thorsten Prohm, Chief Technical Officer at WeltN24.

“With great commitment, we were able to develop workflows together as a team that meet our special requirements as a news broadcaster while, at the same time, optimizing the budget. The product management, including implementation and installation, was carried out at an extremely high level.”

ARRI Remote Solutions

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, ARRI developed another holistic approach that is now being continued under the umbrella of the ARRI Solutions Group: the ARRI Remote Solutions for safe film productions of the highest standard. With a system of networked, remotely controllable ARRI cameras, lights, remote heads, and accessories, ARRI Remote Solutions allow workflows 4 with safe distance between performers and crew and between the crew members themselves—without compromising operational and creative control.

“In all of these applications, there are regionally specific customer requirements; even the local partner companies are often different. At ARRI, with our Solutions Group, we strive to find the best individual solutions in the interests of our clients,” summarizes Stephan Schenk.