NBC to present Olympic primetime show in 4K HDR to select markets

NBC will broadcast its primetime show in 4K HDR with ATMOS sound for the first time at this year’s 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

NBC Olympics previously presented select portions of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 4K UHD.

NBCUniversal notes it will distribute the 4K HDR coverage to its partners who will individually choose how to make the content available to their customers. Xfinity, part of NBCUniversal, is expected to highlight the enhanced coverage.

“The Olympics have been a consistent driver of technological advancements, and even with the challenges of the past year, Tokyo will be no different,” said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics.

“With the rich cultural backdrop of Tokyo combined with the world-class competition of the Olympics, we’re excited to provide the American audience a look at the Games and, for the first time, the live Olympics primetime show with this impressive new 4K HDR technology.”

Studio broadcasts are only beginning to move to 4K production with broadcasters such as Bloomberg, NESN and recently ESPN investing in the technology.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will also be available in 4K HDR.