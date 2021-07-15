Affiliate group meetings return at 2021 NAB Show

Television affiliate group meetings will return to the NAB Show this fall, scheduled for October 9-13 in Las Vegas.

The 2021 NAB Show marks the 12th year the ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliate boards have met in conjunction with the event.

“The challenging, changing times and events we have all experienced in recent memory have reinforced the critical importance of broadcasting, particularly accurate, trusted, relevant local journalism – and the vital need to not only preserve it, but to see that it thrives now and in the future,” said Mike Meara, president of NPG Broadcast and chair of the ABC Television Affiliates Association.

“NAB Show – with industry leaders and representatives all back live and in-person, and the latest, emerging technology on display – provides the ideal platform to explore how to ensure that happens. The ABC Affiliates look forward to seeing and meeting with one another, with our network partners, and with other broadcasters in Las Vegas in October.”

“Broadcasters are excited about the future and are poised to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead for our industry. That is why NAB Show is the right venue for the CBS Affiliate Board meeting — it is where industry leaders, innovators and influencers come together to not only reflect on the current state of our businesses but to discuss and lead the charge into the future,” said CBS Affiliate Board Chair Patrick McCreery, president of Meredith Local Media Group.

“The last two years have shown us that local broadcasters and the trusted journalism we provide are essential to our communities, and no other event provides us with the tools, insights and networking to help us reinforce our commitment to serving our audiences.”

“NAB Show is the only event where the world can come together and share the future of broadcasting. In this critical environment of change, we need this playground to learn about the smallest of technology to the futuristic,” said Patricia McRae, president of KHQ Inc. and Cowles Montana Media and chair of the FOX Television Affiliate Board of Governors.

“It is a crucial opportunity for broadcast affiliates to share with the networks their thoughts and explore new creative content ventures and ideas to keep this business robust. We look forward to meeting once again in Las Vegas.

Emily Barr, president & CEO of Graham Media Group and NBC Affiliate Board of Directors chair said, “As we all gather for the upcoming NAB Show in Las Vegas, we are thrilled to also hold our first, in-person, NBC Affiliate Board meeting in well over two years. The network-affiliate relationship continues to undergo considerable change in the wake of technological advances, business adjustments and resulting viewing pattern disruptions and it is critical that the NBC Board gather together and fully explore the myriad future opportunities and challenges facing us. I can think of no better venue than to do this while attending the NAB Show.”